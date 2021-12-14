Simmons Bank Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.