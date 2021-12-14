Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.96.

DIS stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

