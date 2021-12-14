Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4,062.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

