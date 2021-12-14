Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $434.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $439.98. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

