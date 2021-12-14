Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VMware by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

