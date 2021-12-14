Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 19,429 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

