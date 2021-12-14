Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

