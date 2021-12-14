Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $18.30.
About Sinopharm Group
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.