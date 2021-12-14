Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $1,442,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SIX opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

