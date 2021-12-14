Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 107,026.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 144,013 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

