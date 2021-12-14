Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $39,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

SNA stock opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.