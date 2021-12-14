Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 599,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 247,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$57.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.00.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

