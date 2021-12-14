Societe Generale Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $103.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.