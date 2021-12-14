Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.53 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

