Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading Up 3.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

