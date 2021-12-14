Solstein Capital LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 966.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.