Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

