Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 165.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

