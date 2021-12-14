Solstein Capital LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,559.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

ADI opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

