Sonar Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $149,565.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sonar has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

