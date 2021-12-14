Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Sells $23,695.20 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $23,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LUV opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

