Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

LUV opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

