Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 8,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 439,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

