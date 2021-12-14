Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Spark Power Group stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
