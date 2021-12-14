Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Spark Power Group stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.