SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 561,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 324,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 319,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

