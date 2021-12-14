Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,424,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

