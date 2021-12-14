Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,397.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,493.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,468.92. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.