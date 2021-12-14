Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $10,389,322. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 0.43. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.