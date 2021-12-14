Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEPJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.