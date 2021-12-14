SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $575,150.87 and approximately $187.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,745.51 or 0.99385204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00276200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.00384237 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00131471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

