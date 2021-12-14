Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,300 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

