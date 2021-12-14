Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

