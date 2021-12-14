Spire Wealth Management Has $461,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43.

