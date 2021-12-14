Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

