Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,938 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

