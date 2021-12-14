Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

