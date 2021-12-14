Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

