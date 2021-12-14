Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.24.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

