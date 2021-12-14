Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 920,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.01.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.
About Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)
Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.
