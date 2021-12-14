Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 920,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.