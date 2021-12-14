Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 213.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 67.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 163.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

