SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

SSNC stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

