STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9,961.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,121 shares of company stock worth $10,412,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.74 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

