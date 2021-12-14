Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGBLY stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

