Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

SBUX stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

