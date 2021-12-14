State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 100.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.