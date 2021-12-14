State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $14.35 Million in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,045,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,981,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of AMRS opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

