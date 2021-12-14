State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

