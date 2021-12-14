State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

