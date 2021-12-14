State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuit were worth $86,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $29.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $639.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

