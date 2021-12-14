State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $66.31 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 289,853 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,310,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its 200 day moving average is $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

