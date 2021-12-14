State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $77,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

UPS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.83. 14,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average is $200.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.